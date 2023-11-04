Will resume INDIA alliance talks after Assembly polls: Kharge pacifies Nitish

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stated that the opposition INDIA bloc was inactive as the Congress is busy with the Assembly elections in five states, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to the Janata Dal (United) leader and assured him of resuming the alliance talks after the polls.

According to party sources, Kharge spoke to Nitish Kumar over phone on Friday night.

The two leaders spoke over the issue of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.

Kharge has assured Kumar that talks over the INDIA Alliance will be continued after the Assembly polls in five states conclude.

While addressing a rally of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Bihar's Patna, Nitish Kumar said: "We have formed the INDIA to uproot BJP from the country but no progress is taking place in it. The Congress party is busy in Assembly elections in five states. After these assembly results, we will sit together and plan the next course of action."

The CPI had organised the rally with the tag line 'BJP Hatao Desh Bachao' in Patna where Nitish Kumar was invited.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.