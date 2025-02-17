Will propose ‘Narayani-Ganga Corridor’ to Centre: Bihar Dy CM

Patna, Feb 17 (IANS) In a major infrastructural push, the Bihar government is set to propose the 'Narayani-Ganga Corridor' to the Central government as a new Greenfield High-Speed Corridor.

The project aims to enhance connectivity between North Bihar and South Bihar.

While elaborating on the plan, Vijay Kumar Sinha, the Deputy Chief Minister and Road Construction Minister of Bihar said, “The corridor will link the north-west corner of Bihar to the south-west corner, significantly reducing travel time from West Champaran to Bhojpur and further Rohtas district of Bihar.”

The project will directly benefit Bhojpur, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj, and West Champaran by improving road infrastructure.

Sinha pointed out that the corridor will allow for the development of a new network of roads along its route.

He emphasised the importance of this corridor: "We are going to request the Central government to develop the Narayani-Ganga Corridor in the state. This will not only provide quick connectivity to multiple districts but also facilitate new road networks along its side."

This ambitious infrastructure project aligns with Bihar’s long-term vision for economic growth and development, ensuring better road connectivity across regions. If approved, the Narayani-Ganga Corridor could become a game-changer for Bihar’s transport and logistics sector.

Sinha revealed further details about the proposed Narayani-Ganga Corridor, saying the corridor will connect Bagaha (NH-727A) to Patar in Ara district, enhancing road infrastructure in the region.

A crucial part of the plan includes a new bridge over the Gandak River, addressing existing connectivity challenges. At Patar (Ara), the corridor will merge with the Patna-Ara-Sasaram High-Speed Corridor (NH-119A), further strengthening Bihar’s road network.

“Due to heavy traffic on the Ara-Chhapra Ganga Bridge, another bridge over the Ganga at Riwilganj is under consideration to ease congestion and improve traffic flow,” he said.

Vijay Sinha emphasised that this project aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for smooth and safe road connectivity across Bihar.

