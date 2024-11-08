Will not waste single day in getting back what we lost, Omar Abdullah tells Assembly

Srinagar, Nov 8 (IANS) J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Friday that when he addressed the Assembly last time, J&K was a state and today it is a UT, but asserted that his government will not lose "a single day" in getting back what was "lost in the last 6 years".

Delivering an emotional speech during the discussion on the Lt Governor’s address to the Assembly, Omar Abdullah said: "We will not waste a single day in restoring what was taken from us. We have lost a lot in the last six years. When I was last in this house, we were a state, we had our own Constitution, and our flag. But all of that was taken away from us. It will remain in my mind, but at the same time, sitting in this chair, I will not let a single day go to waste. I will work tirelessly to restore everything we lost for the people of this Union Territory."

He called the current session of the Assembly "historic" despite its brief duration and expressed gratitude to the electorate for voting for change.

"This government is for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, regardless of their party affiliation. This government is for everyone. "There were many who said elections would never happen. There were people who claimed they would not allow elections. But by God's will, the elections took place, and the government was formed."

Taking the opposition head-on, Omar Abdullah said: "We wanted every member to stay here and engage in meaningful discussions, especially on issues like the restoration of statehood and constitutional guarantees. But the opposition turned this into a drama, abandoning the session midway."

He rejected the idea that his National Conference's resolution on special status was a compromise.

"The resolution we brought forward is not a compromise, it is a legitimate effort to restore what was taken from us," he said.

He also criticised the Central government’s "dismissive attitude" toward the region’s demands, asserting that, while they may not expect immediate change, he remains hopeful that someday the region will reclaim its lost autonomy.

He highlighted the restoration of freedom of speech and thanked his government for addressing some of the concerns raised by the public, including reforms in the student examination process and recruitment opportunities.

"Our agenda will not be set by WhatsApp or Facebook, but by the people of Kashmir," he asserted.

While acknowledging that his government does not have control over security issues, the Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Peace is essential for everything, and we seek peace through cooperation, not suppression," he said.

He also assured security forces of the government's support in restoring peace across the region.

On other local issues, he expressed concern over the difficulties faced by people on highways and the CID verification process. "The government must look into those who do not have serious charges against them and review their cases," he said.

He reaffirmed his commitment to seeking statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

"We want Jammu and Kashmir to be restored to its rightful position as a state, as promised by the Centre and the Prime Minister. I remain hopeful that this will happen soon," he said.

He said while industries were welcome in the region, there would be no compromise on Jammu and Kashmir's assets.

"Our election promises remain intact, and we will work to fulfil these," he said.

