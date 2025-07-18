Will not tolerate imposition of trilingual formula in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday reiterated his opposition to the imposition of Hindi under the trilingual formula from grade 1 in Maharashtra.

He told reporters in the premises of Vidhan Bhavan after the conclusion of the monsoon session of the state legislature, “We will not tolerate the forced implementation of a three-language policy in Maharashtra.”

Thackeray said his coming together with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on the same stage after many years should be seen as a signal of a long-term association. “There is no election announced at present. If one is declared, we can discuss it,” Thackeray told reporters, responding to a statement made earlier by Raj Thackeray.

On the government’s move to form a committee on crop loan waiver, Thackeray criticised the government for not being serious about its poll promise in this regard. He said, “I had announced a farm loan waiver myself. We began implementing it, but the government was toppled.” He questioned the current ministers’ seriousness on the matter: “I did it in my first session, without prior experience. You are ministers, you have departments – what study are you doing for loan waiver?” he said.

He criticised the growing debt burden on the state, asking, “How is this mountain of debt going to be repaid?” Thackeray added with a smile, “My face is always cheerful; I haven’t slaughtered a bull,” in response to jibes on his approach.

Speaking about the three-week monsoon session of the legislature, he said, “There were several questions about public issues, but the Chief Minister’s speech was like a child asking his mother for ice cream. Nothing happens now, but something may happen in the future — that’s what he said.”

Thackeray took a dig at the budgetary provisions, saying, “There is more focus on demands for supplies. The debt of the state is growing. How are you going to reduce it? What about your beloved brother-sister schemes? There are no answers. Nearly Rs 64,000 crore is being paid in the form of interest.”

Commenting on the clash between supporters of two legislators in Vidhan Bhavan lobby, Thackeray said, “There was a scuffle in Vidhan Bhavan just yesterday. The Speaker has ordered a high-level inquiry. But how did these goons get the courage? It is good to talk about action, but what allowed this to happen?” Thackeray also expressed concern over the recent scuffle in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, stating it had tarnished the state’s image.

“The image of Maharashtra has gone down in the country after the incident in the legislature,” he said, adding that the conduct of those in power was bringing shame to the dignity of the state. When asked about comparisons being drawn between the scuffle and lawlessness in other states, Thackeray said, “I will not say that such scuffles are bringing UP-Bihar culture to Maharashtra. There are good people in those states as well. We should not malign the image of an entire state because of some bad elements.”

He further claimed that “This is not governance, it is arrogance born out of power. The ‘chaddi gang’ thinks they are Mike Tyson. These people roam around with teeth in their necks – how have they become so audacious? Will no one question them?”

He accused the government of massive corruption. “Crop insurance has been cancelled. The Supreme Court has flagged a Rs 3,000 crore scam, and yet the thief is roaming free.” He suggested that the law and order situation had deteriorated to such an extent that “President’s Rule should be imposed if such things happen inside the legislature.” Thackeray took a swipe at the government and mocked its functioning, terming it “a fantasy amusement park.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.