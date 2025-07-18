Arunachal Guv apprises President of key initiatives undertaken by state govt

New Delhi/Itanagar, July 18 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Friday during a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi highlighted key initiatives and transformative efforts being undertaken across various sectors to uplift the lives of the people and ensure inclusive growth in the frontier state.

During the meeting with President, the Arunachal Pradesh Governor apprised President Murmu of the ongoing developmental progress in Arunachal Pradesh and the state government’s unwavering commitment to contributing meaningfully to the national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ through its localised roadmap of ‘Viksit Arunachal’.

Lt. Gen Parnaik highlighted key initiatives and transformative efforts being undertaken across various sectors to uplift the lives of the people and ensure inclusive growth in the frontier state. Arunachal Pradesh shares vast borders with China (1080 km), Myanmar (520 km) and Bhutan (217 km).

The Governor also briefed the President on the follow-up actions and compliance related to the key points discussed during the last Governors’ Conference, reaffirming the state’s dedication to national priorities and cooperative federalism.

He underlined the importance of these efforts in building a more resilient and equitable society in the state’s remote and diverse regions.

The Governor highlighted the Raj Bhavan’s proactive role in advancing public health, particularly in the fight against tuberculosis, promoting women’s empowerment, youth development, and supporting improvements in health and education.

The Governor who was accompanied by the first lady of the state, Anagha Parnaik, presented the President with a copy of Orchids of Arunachal Pradesh, a meticulously compiled, unique, visually rich, and comprehensive reference book, which showcases the extraordinary diversity of orchid species found in Arunachal Pradesh. Many of the Orchids are rare, endemic, and of global botanical significance.

Meanwhile, Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu made courtesy calls on the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at their residence in New Delhi.

