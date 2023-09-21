Will not stop exposing Vijayan even after Vigilance probe: Whistle-blower Cong legislator

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 21 (IANS) A day after the Vigilance department and the Anti-Corruption Bureau got the nod from the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Government to initiate an inquiry against whistle-blower Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan, in connection with alleged irregularities in a land deal at Chinnakanal, he hit back saying that he would continue to expose Vijayan and his shady deals.

“I will not remain silent, just because a probe has been announced against me. I will fight it politically and legally and will not desist from exposing Vijayan,” said Mathew Kuzhalnadan on Thursday.

On Wednesday a probe was ordered by Vigilance Director, TK Vinod Kumar, based on a confidential verification. A complaint was earlier filed before the Vigilance department by the CPI(M)’s Ernakulam district secretary CN Mohanan.

The complaint against the young first-time legislator came after he exposed details about a shady deal Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan and her IT firm Exalogic had with a Kochi-based mining company CMRL.

According to a wing of the Income-Tax Department CMRL paid the company Exalogic Rs 1.72 crore for zero services rendered.

“Did Veena get the money as alms, because she and her company never did any work for CMRL. It’s not just from one company that she and her firm collected money but from many others,” said Kuzhalnadan.

The complaint against Kuzhalnadan by the CPI(M) leader is that he acquired land worth Rs 7 crore and a luxury resort in Chinnakanal by evading tax.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan came to the defence of Kuzhalnadan and said both the Congress party and the United Democratic Front will stand steadfastly behind the legislator against whom the vindictive probe has been initiated.

“Vijayan is trying to scare his political adversaries by using state agencies by announcing probes. He has already done that against State Congress president K Sudhakaran and me and now it’s Kuzhalnadan. We will fully support Kuzhalnadan in this witch hunt,” said Satheesan.

