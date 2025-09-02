Will not leave Punjab alone in flood crisis, says Union Minister JP Nadda

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (IANS) Assuring all possible help from the Centre to Punjab in the flood crisis, Union Minister and BJP chief J.P. Nadda on Tuesday talked to the party’s state working President Ashwani Sharma on phone and sought information about the situation.

Through the phone call, he got details about the current state of the state and emphasised the need to formulate a strategy to assist flood victims after discussions with the party's state officials.

Sharma informed Nadda, who is also the Union Health Minister, that the BJP workers have been on the ground, providing food, clothing, medicines, and other essential facilities to flood victims. Additionally, volunteers are engaged in relocating people to safe locations.

Nadda praised these efforts, stating the BJP is not merely a political party but a family dedicated to serving the people. He appealed to all workers to participate in service activities with even greater enthusiasm.

The Union Minister made it clear that the Central government will not leave Punjab alone. He is personally in touch with the Central ministers in this regard. The BJP President appealed to all party workers in the state to work as volunteers in their respective areas to help people. He said providing medicines, food, clothing, and clean drinking water to those affected by the floods should be the top priority. “BJP workers will always be ready to assist the flood victims,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to discuss the flood situation in the state and assured all possible assistance from the Centre. The conversation took place soon after Prime Minister Modi landed in New Delhi following his visit to China.

According to official sources, the Prime Minister expressed concern over the flood damage.

On Sunday, Mann had written to PM Modi, urging him to release Rs 60,000 crore in funds which, he claimed, are pending with the Union Government. In his letter, the Chief Minister said that Punjab is witnessing one of the worst flood disasters in decades, impacting approximately 1,300 villages and affecting lakhs of residents.

He said that heavy monsoon rainfall, coupled with the release of water from dams, has led to extensive flooding across seven districts -- Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Amritsar, Pathankot, Ferozepur, Fazilka, and Hoshiarpur.

