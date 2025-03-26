Will nominate those workers in upcoming polls who contributed to NCP’s growth: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday announced that the party will consider nominating those workers in all the upcoming elections in Maharashtra who contributed to the NCP’s growth.

He was speaking after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Snehal Jagtap, from Mahad in the Konkan region joined the NCP on Wednesday.

“The NCP has always stood firmly behind its workers, that is why cadres should connect with our party. To carry the legacy of progressive thoughts forward, Snehal Jagtap has joined our party.

“Veteran Congress leader late Manikrao Jagtap and I have had long-standing relations. Snehal Jagtap (who is the daughter of Manikrao Jagtap) will work towards filling that void,” said the NCP chief.

He further stated, “The party is going from strength to strength in Konkan, and Snehal Jagtap’s entry is a further boost. In politics, no one is a permanent enemy.”

He recalled that Konkan has always supported NCP. He also mentioned leaders like Deepak Kesarkar, Bhaskar Jadhav, Uday Samant, Sanjay Kadam, and Mandatai Mhatre, who have emerged from the party.

“We always stood by comprehensive development of Konkan. I am constantly working on providing better infrastructure in the region,” said Pawar.

He emphasised, “We will never compromise on the ideology of Shiv, Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar. Let us further strengthen the party.”

“A party does not grow merely through speeches; they can only spread ideas. One must go among the people and work. We will not break the trust you have placed in us,” Pawar assured the new office bearers.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra NCP President and MP, Sunil Tatkare expressed confidence that several Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) office-bearers will soon join the party and pledge allegiance and trust in Ajit Pawar’s leadership.

Tatkare mentioned that Manikrao Jagtap successfully built a strong presence in Raigad district, and the people of Mahad-Poladpur have given him immense support.

He added, “After coming to power at the state and national levels, we have undertaken welfare projects. Scores are joining the party today due to its secular ideology. In the land where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar gave the call for social equality, the party will always stand by you.”

“In the Mahad-Poladpur Assembly constituency, I secured 92,000 votes but could not emerge victorious. However, I am grateful to those who gave me an opportunity and even those who worked against me,” former Mahad Mayor Snehal Jagtap stated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.