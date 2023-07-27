Will file defamation case against Gudha, says Raj Minister Joshi on being called 'rapist'

Jaipur, July 27 (IANS) Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi on Wednesday said that he will soon file a defamation case against sacked minister Rajendra Singh Gudha over his allegations.

This was Joshi's first reaction followed the allegations made by Gudha who termed several ministers of the Ashok Gehlot government, including him, "rapists".

"I am getting an FIR lodged against Rajendra Gudha for defamation. I am taking opinion from the lawyers, after that I will go to the police station and file a case, they will have to answer in the court the kind of allegations they have leveled against me," Joshi told media persons at the party hadquarters here.

"Rajendra Gudha, along with the BJP, has tried to defame Congress. One thing is being described as a diary which does not seem to be a diary at all. If he has a red diary, then he should tell what is there in that red diary? BJP is also involved in this conspiracy," he said.

"When Gudha was waving diaries in the Vidhan Sabha, shortly after that BJP MLAs also came with small red diaries. At the time when Gudha was raising the matter, at the same time BJP MLAs were also waving red diaries. This is clearly indicating towards the conspiracy. This cannot happen without collusion," he added.

