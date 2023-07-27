Restroom row: NCW's Khushbu Sundar arrives in K'taka

Udupi (Karnataka), July 27 (IANS) National Commission for Women (NCW) member and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar arrived here on Wednesday to probe the incident of filming of Hindu girls by Muslim female students in the restroom of a college.

She will be here for two days to investigate the matter.

Speaking to reporters, Sundar said that she would meet the students involved, police personnel and college authorities in connection with the case, and understand it.

"I am here to investigate the problems faced by the students and get to the bottom of this shocking incident," she said.

The police in Karnataka have lodged an FIR against three Muslim girls of a college here for allegedly filming Hindu female students while they were using the restrooms.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar, who is also in-charge minister of Udupi district, said on Wednesday that the police have registered an FIR in connection with the case.

"I have instructed the district Superintendent of Police to initiate action as per the provisions of law,"she said.

Hebbalkar further stated that strict action would be initiated against the accused individuals.

"No one is above the law," she said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.