Kargil Vijay Diwas: B’luru school celebrates legacy of Lt. Major Akshay Girish

Bengaluru, July 27 (IANS) The students of Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir, Bangalore South School paid rich tribute to the heroes of the Kargil war and armed forces on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The event featured a poignant interaction with the parents of martyr Major Akshay Girish, Kargil war hero from the state.

Karnataka braveheart Late Major Akshay Girish was also honored on the occasion.

“Kargil Vijay Diwas is a day to celebrate courage, valor and sacrifices of our soldiers. We must take inspiration from the lives of our brave hearts. We have to stand for ourselves – that is the moral we get from the Kargil War,” said Meghna Girish, mother of Major Akshay.

“War changes a person,” Lt Col PS Chandrashekar (Retd) of the Indian Army's Signals Corps, renowned for his missions at world’s toughest battlefields, said.

“It makes you realise what a valuable gift you have called life and we learn to appreciate it more.”

Wing Commander Girish Kumar (Retd) said that: “When you see a war, it brings reality to your life. War is never a solution to any problem but unfortunately as humans we get involved in war. You have to believe that what you are doing is right, and then you go ahead and do it without worrying about the consequences.”

Lt Col Sanjay Mishra (Retd) Specialist in counter-insurgency operations in Nagaland and Jammu and Kashmir said: “You should not have any doubt about joining the defense.”

On being asked what qualities a candidate should have to qualify for the armed forces, Mishra said: “Just be yourself! Do not try to be someone else. Do not fear failure and just be natural. Only if you carry yourself as you are then only you can give your best.”

“Everybody is a leader in his own life. There are three qualities we should have - wisdom, compassion and dedication for your people, your group, and for your job,” Gp Capt Ashwini Mandokhot (Retd) Fighter Pilot said at the gathering.

Wing Commander Girish Kumar (Retd), also the father of brave heart Major Akshay Girish, Group Captain Ashwini Mandokhot (Retd) Fighter Pilot, Indian Air Force; Lt Col PS Chandrashekar (Retd) Indian Army's Signals Corps; Lt Col Sanjay Mishra (Retd) Specialist in counter-insurgency operations in Nagaland and Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army Air Defence Corps; Ranjini Kaushik, first lady of two large airbases; Meghna Girish, founder trustee - Major Akshay Girish Memorial Trust; Commodore H G Harsha, Chairman of SSRVM TRUST and Jaina Desai, Trustee, SSRVM TRUST were also present on the occasion.

