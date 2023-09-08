Will file complaint against BJP's Gaurav Bhatia over derogatory remarks: AAP leader Reena Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Reena Gupta has said that she would file an FIR against BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, alleging he said that he would misbehave with her.

Speaking on the incident, Gupta said that she will file a complaint against Gaurav Bhatia with the National Commission for Women (NCW) and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), and will also write a letter to the Prime Minister.

The AAP spokesperson said, "On a national TV channel, I joined a debate on an important issue. BJP's National Spokesperson and self-proclaimed Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia also joined the same debate. During the discourse, Bhatia misbehaved with me. The BJP propagates the slogans of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', and the spokesperson of this party mistreated me."

"I am a woman of the AAP. Our party and leaders always raise their voices in such cases, whether it's a case of sexual assault of female wrestlers or Manipur women. And the AAP leaders will continue to do so. If necessary, we are ready to assume the form of 'Durga' and destroy such unrighteous persons, a skill our Indian women possess. Our party's legal team has prepared to file an FIR. We will complain to the NCW and DCW and also file an FIR. I will write a letter to PM Modi," Gupta added.

