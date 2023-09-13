Will fight under Kamal Nath in MP, no seats finalised during Screening Committee meet yet: Surjewala

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Even as the Congress' Screening Committee on Wednesday brainstormed for the second consecutive day on candidates for the Madhya Pradesh elections, party state in charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said that no candidates had been finalised as of now.

"We will contest the election under the leadership of Kamal Nath, who is the party's state Congress committee head. He was the Chief Minister when BJP stole the people's mandate. The BJP should be ready to be punished by the people of Madhya Pradesh," Surjewala said after the meeting of the Screening Committee.

He said that the party has been discussing the seats and how many people have applied for the seats.

"No seats have been finalised yet and this screening committee meeting will go on for next few days."

Targeting the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, he said: “As I said, this is a regular practice and our aim is only one that we need to free 8.5 crore people of BJP and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. We will win in Madhya Pradesh and we have to get rid of the government which only believes in lies."

He said that in last one week, the BJP have announced 3,000 schemes to woo the voters.

"The reason why they are doling out schemes and making false promises is to win elections, as they have done nothing for the people of MP. If you would have worked for the people in last 18 years, then it would not have required to announce 3,000 schemes,” Surjewala said.

