Will declare UP a 'mafia-free' state after June 4: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, May 12 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that he will declare Uttar Pradesh as a ‘mafia-free’ state after June 4.

In a statement released by the official spokesman here, the Chief Minister has reiterated his government's firm stance on criminal syndicates.

“The properties amassed by notorious mafia figures will face confiscation, with the seized assets slated for redistribution to underprivileged segments of society, including the impoverished, orphaned, women's shelters, and facilities catering to the needs of the differently-abled,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister's proclamation comes amidst heightened scrutiny on the government's anti-mafia initiatives, as he addressed inquiries regarding the administration's strategies in combating both criminal elements and political opposition.

“Hospitals and schools will be built on the illegal lands of the mafia. In the first phase, the crackdown on the mafia will be launched, whereas in the second, their properties will be confiscated. Our action plan is also ready for this,” the Chief Minister said.

On the confiscation of properties of senior Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Azam Khan, the Chief Minister said: “He is another "Kaka Shree" of that Mahabharata family. When Draupadi was being disrobed, everyone was silent in front of Duryodhana and Dushasan. As you sow, so you reap -- whether it is Azam Khan or any mafia leader. They hindered the development of the state. Therefore, strict action is being taken against such people.”

He said that those found guilty of inciting unrest in the state would bear the burden of punitive measures extending seven generations.

He also underscored the importance of ensuring the safety and security of the state's womenfolk, noting a palpable enhancement in their protection under the present administration.

Addressing another inquiry, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underlined the transformative impact of the government's measures in instilling a climate of security and confidence.

He illustrated how the perpetrators now find themselves compelled to publicly implore for clemency, symbolic of the fear-free environment established within the state.

In response to assertions made by certain Islamic “fundamentalists” regarding Ghazwa-e-Hind, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unequivocally dismissed the notion, affirming India's enduring identity.

He emphasised that Ghazwa-e-Hind, a purported prophesied conquest, holds no faith and that India will steadfastly remain India until the end of time.

Regarding the notion of "vote jihad" advocated by Congress leader Salman Khurshid's niece, Yogi Adityanath admonished such attempts at exploiting religion for electoral gains.

He condemned the practice, asserting that those who engage in such tactics will find no solace.

