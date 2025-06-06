Will create messy environment, huge impact on US: Foreign policy expert on Trump-Musk conflict

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) Robinder Sachdev, a noted foreign policy expert, on Friday reacted to the escalating conflict between US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, calling it "expected but surprisingly early". He warned that the clash between the two powerful figures would create a messy political and economic environment in the US with far-reaching consequences.

Their partnership played a critical part in powering the Republican Party and Trump to a dominant victory in the 2024 election, allowing both men to realise their ambitions to reshape US politics.

Speaking to IANS, Robinder Sachdev said: "In one way, this confrontation was inevitable. Experts have long suggested that two powerful personalities like Trump and Musk could not coexist without conflict — two swords cannot be sheathed in the same scabbard. While many anticipated a showdown, the speed at which it has unfolded is surprising."

"This feud will significantly impact America," he added.

“Trump, being the sitting President and a key figure in the Republican Party, holds immense influence. He can raise issues that may directly affect Musk’s businesses. On the other hand, Musk is not powerless. With his enormous wealth, he can support pro-Trump or anti-Trump candidates and shape political outcomes. This will create a complicated and messy environment that could reshape political dynamics in the country."

Sachdev further commented on Trump’s claim that Musk had prior knowledge of electric vehicle (EV) mandates in what Trump described as his “Big Beautiful Bill,” yet is now criticising it for political or personal gain. Musk, however, has denied the allegation.

“There are two distinct issues here,” Sachdev told IANS.

"First, the current state of the EV market and Tesla’s position in it. Elon Musk has always known that Trump is not a supporter of electric vehicles. Trump has historically backed the oil and gas industries and traditional car manufacturers. In contrast, former President (Joe) Biden provided generous tax incentives for the EV sector under his administration."

"In Trump’s proposed bill, those EV subsidies are being removed. Trump is arguing that Musk’s criticism stems from a financial hit to his business. And there is some truth in that. Without those incentives, EV sales are expected to decline, and Tesla - as the sector leader - will naturally be impacted. Tesla’s share price has already taken a hit and may continue to remain under pressure if Trump’s policies gain traction," he added.

Sachdev also pointed out that Musk has multiple government contracts, particularly through SpaceX with NASA, including the Dragon spacecraft programme.

“While these contracts may not be immediately affected, the broader relationship between Musk’s companies and the federal government could become strained,” he said.

In just 24 hours, the once seemingly stable relationship between Trump and Musk publicly collapsed, escalating from mild policy disagreements to a full-blown online confrontation. The spat began when Musk openly criticised Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” triggering a fiery response from Trump, who then threatened to revoke government subsidies benefiting Musk’s ventures.

In retaliation, Musk launched a blistering personal attack on Trump, calling for his impeachment and mocking the US President’s past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The dramatic fallout marked a sharp deterioration in their relationship, which had until recently been characterised by mutual respect and strategic alignment. Over the course of several remarkable hours, both men exchanged deeply personal and politically charged insults across their respective social media platforms.

What started as a policy dispute has now become a personal feud with significant implications, not only for Musk’s business empire and Trump’s political ambitions, but also for the broader landscape of American governance, economy, and public discourse.

