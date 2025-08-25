Will continue to treasure relationship with India: Fiji PM Rabuka

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "great leader" and lauding the role of Indian community in developing his country's economy, Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka on Monday said that his country will continue to treasure ties with India.

While addressing a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their meeting on Monday, Rabuka also termed the introduction of celebration of 'Girmitiya Day' as a token of Fiji's respect and recognition for the contribution made by the Indian diaspora.

"It has been a great honour to have been your guest over the last two days and the next two days. My delegation and I have been very impressed beyond expectations. With what we have seen, what we have heard and what has been brought to fruition in the signing of the various agreements today. We are very grateful that you have allowed us to further this relationship that was established in hardship in 1879, the period upto 1916, as you said earlier today more than 60,000 men and women on an agreement came to work in the sugarcane fields of Fiji," he said.

"As I mentioned to you, your excellency this morning, they contributed their youth. They contributed their separation from their families. They have contributed to what Fiji is today. They have developed the economy that Fiji now enjoys. They have developed the community and the society that Fiji is proud of today and in a very small way we introduced the celebration of Girmitiya day in May every year as a token of our respect and recognition of this great contribution and the descendants of those great men and women who came in those days are now continuing the legacy. They continue to contribute to Fiji's growth, to Fiji's economy, to Fiji's stability," Rabuka stated.

India’s links with Fiji began in 1879 when Indian labourers were brought to Fiji under indenture system to work on sugarcane plantations. Between 1879 and 1916, around 60,553 Indians were brought to Fiji. Beginning with early 20th century, Indian traders and others also started arriving in Fiji.

Rabuka recalled PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Fiji. He stated that Fiji is fortunate to be part of India's global efforts in solarization and medicine research.

"Moving forward, we will continue to treasure our relationship with this great nation, this great country, particularly at this time the great leader that India has. We were very honoured last year to have received the President of the Republic in Fiji and when you came in 2014, I was there way back in the crowd just waving. I was not in the good books of the government that at that time but I persevered and now we stand together on the same stage not only here but in the same stage in the world promoting peace and stability, welfare and well-being and also development."

Rabuka stated that he wants to eradicate poverty from Fiji like PM Modi has done in India. He spoke about similarity in climate and latitude of two nations and noted that "whatever grows well here, will grow well in Fiji."

"We have the same objective for people...Many people were surprised when I announced that I would like to do what Prime Minister Modi has done in India and that is eradicate poverty particularly in the rural and our maritime areas and first of all it has to be eradicated from the minds of the people who have believed for so long that they are poor. They do not have to believe and they can get out of it...We are the same latitude, same climate. So, whatever grows well here will grow well in Fiji and we look forward to continuing the great cooperation we have. We have been fortunate to be part of your global efforts in solarisation and medicine research and the use of your recent discoveries and inventions. We can only benefit. We may not have the ability to be up there in the front, but whatever we get in our relationship, we will value and we will treasure and we thank you and your people most sincerely," he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Rabuka held talks at the Hyderabad House in Delhi. The Fijian PM arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, marking his first visit to India after assuming office. He is accompanied by his wife, Sulueti Rabuka, along with a high-level delegation that includes Health and Medical Services Minister Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu and senior officials.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.