Will continue to fight for social justice despite political challenges: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Aug 20 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that he will continue to fight for social justice despite political challenges, adding that social equality has still not been achieved in the country.

“Even today, efforts to suppress the backward classes continue. The Karnataka government conducted the country’s first caste census to understand various communities' economic and social conditions, ensuring social justice. I will continue the fight for equality and social justice despite political challenges,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a function during the 109th birth anniversary celebration of former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs, at the Vidhana Soudha Banquet Hall in Bengaluru.

He said that the government is trying to provide social justice however there are attempts to politically end his career.

“Even though I have committed no wrong still there are continuous attempts to tarnish my reputation. Whether I hold power or not, I will never compromise on the issue of social justice or on the principles I believe in,” he maintained.

He said that even after 77 years, social equality has still not been achieved in the country, adding that the various political dispensations have failed the society as they were unable to distribute wealth equally.

“A system that identifies individuals based on their caste still exists among us. People are still being identified by their caste instead of being recognised for their talent and character. It is not possible for anyone to become successful based on their caste. Talent can only emerge if the opportunities are provided. Basavanna and the Sharanas initiated a social revolution for equality 800 years ago, but a fully equal society has not yet been realised,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the caste system can be eradicated only if everyone receives education and economic independence, adding that is why Maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar emphasised education for Dalits, women, farmers, and minorities.

“He eradicated many harmful practices, including the practice of manual scavenging. Several programs aimed at helping the poor, women, farmers, and youth but noted resistance from those who oppose change,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that everyone should live as equals, which was the dream of social reformers like Basavanna and the principle on which B.R. Ambedkar based the Constitution.

The Chief Minister praised Devaraj Urs for his efforts to uplift the underprivileged, including Dalits, backward classes, minorities, and women, despite being born into a royal family. He noted that Devaraj Urs focused on providing education and economic opportunities to marginalised communities to help eliminate the caste system.

In recognition of Devaraj Urs' contributions, the Chief Minister demanded that the late leader should be awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously. He also announced that the Electronics City would be named after Devaraj Urs and renamed as Devaraj Urs Electronics City.

Though the Karnataka unification happened in 1956, it was Devaraj Urs who renamed the state as Karnataka in 1973. The year-long celebration in this regard will conclude with an event in November, during which a statue of Kannada Bhuvaneshwari will be unveiled at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, he said.

