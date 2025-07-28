Will apologise only if Akhilesh, Dimple admit that their actions disrespected sanctity of mosque: Sajid Rashidi

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) As a political storm brews over his controversial remarks against Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, All India Imam Association (AIIA) President Maulana Sajid Rashidi on Monday stood firm, stating that he will not apologise unless SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple apologise first, for what he alleges was the misuse of a mosque for political purposes.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Rashidi for making inflammatory, objectionable, and allegedly misogynistic remarks targeting Dimple Yadav. The controversy stems from a recent Samajwadi Party meeting held inside a mosque in Delhi, attended by Dimple Yadav, her husband Akhilesh Yadav, and senior party leaders.

Speaking with IANS, Sajid Rashidi said: "I will apologise only if Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav admit that their actions disrespected the sanctity of the mosque."

“If they acknowledge that Muslim sentiments were hurt and publicly apologise for it, then I will also apologise. Until then, I stand by what I said.”

The remarks in question were made during a television debate, where Rashidi cited a photograph from the mosque meeting and commented on Dimple Yadav’s attire, claiming: "Look at her (Dimple Yadav's) back. It is naked". The statement, widely condemned as sexist and inappropriate, has sparked outrage across political and social circles.

Rashidi insists that his statement has been taken out of context and unfairly sensationalised.

"Where I come from, in our culture, if a woman does not cover her head with a pallu, it is seen as inappropriate. I merely reflected on that perspective. What crime have I committed? Did I launch a terror attack on the country?" he said.

"This issue is being inflated unnecessarily to divert attention. Instead of reflecting on their own actions inside the mosque, Akhilesh Yadav and his party are twisting the narrative to avoid public scrutiny."

Rashidi alleged that the Samajwadi Party is fueling the controversy to suppress the real question: Why was political activity being conducted inside a religious place?

"They had tea, held discussions, and sat in a posture that was not appropriate for a place of worship. Instead of admitting this mistake, they are distracting the public by making me the villain. I have not said anything disrespectful to women. I spoke within the bounds of my religious and cultural beliefs," he stated.

Rashidi alleged that since the controversy erupted, he has been receiving threats from Samajwadi Party workers.

"People have been calling me, abusing me, and even threatening violence. One party worker told me to share my location so he could come and beat me up. Is this their idea of democracy and dignity?" he asked.

“If they believe I crossed the line, they should respond with logic and law, not intimidation. Their behaviour proves that they are trying to hide something.”

Asked about the FIR lodged against him, Rashidi said he was aware and ready to face the legal process.

"I’ve read that an FIR has been filed. We will respond legally when the time comes. The court will review my statement in context. It will examine what I said, why I said it, and whether it aligns with Islamic values. I’m not afraid. Truth is on my side."

Rashidi also took aim at the NDA women MPs who staged a protest outside Parliament condemning his remarks. He questioned their selective outrage.

"These women didn’t protest when a leader assaulted a woman in public. They didn’t raise their voices in Parliament when crimes against women occurred in their own party. But they are shouting now, over my statement about religious decorum in a mosque. Why the double standards?"

"Where are these protests when religious leaders from the Hindu community stand on stage and call for boycotts of Muslims, urging people not to rent houses or shops to us? At that time, these same MPs remained silent. Why is that not considered hate speech? Why am I being singled out because I’m a Muslim?"

Framing the issue as part of a broader narrative of marginalisation, Rashidi said: "This is not just about one comment. This is about the ongoing attempt to suppress Muslim voices in the country. But let me make it clear—we will not be silenced. We will speak the truth, and we will stand by our beliefs."

He also asserted that he would make similar comments again if such a situation arises in the future.

"Yes, I would say the same thing again. Because what they did was wrong. We must not let religious places be misused for political gain. That is what I’m standing against."

Rashidi further challenged Dimple Yadav to prove that she treats all religions with equal respect.

"Let Dimple Yadav show a video of herself performing an aarti in front of a Hindu idol, in the same clothes, without a pallu on her head, just like she was sitting in the mosque. If she does that, maybe I’ll consider apologising. But until then, don’t expect me to back down."

The cleric's remarks have triggered widespread condemnation from political leaders, women’s rights activists, and civil society groups. Several women MPs called the comments sexist and regressive, demanding strict legal action against Rashidi.

