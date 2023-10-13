Widespread rain, snow for four days from today in Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 13 (IANS) The MeT department here on Friday forecast widespread rain and snow in J&K during the next four days advising farmers and travellers to exercise caution.

Sonam Lotus, Director of Meteorological(MeT) Department said in a statement on Friday that weather would be mainly clear in J&K on Friday and become cloudy towards the evening.

“There is a possibility of rain/snow over higher reaches towards night at scattered places of J&K.

“From October 14 to 17 w𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙨𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙 i𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙞𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩 l𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙩𝙤 m𝙤𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙚 r𝙖𝙞𝙣/s𝙣𝙤𝙬𝙛𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙝𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙨 𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙡𝙞𝙠𝙚𝙡𝙮.

“𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙫𝙮 s𝙣𝙤𝙬𝙛𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙖𝙩 𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙝𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙨 𝙘𝙖𝙣'𝙩 𝙗𝙚 𝙧𝙪𝙡𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙪𝙩 (>75 per cent 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚).

"𝙎𝙞𝙜𝙣𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙙𝙧𝙤𝙥 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 likely 𝙖𝙘𝙧𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙅&𝙆.

“𝘼𝙙𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙧𝙮: Postpone harvesting of crops from 14-18th.

“Inclement weather may temporarily disrupt transportation, especially at vulnerable places like Zojila, Mughal Road, Sinthantop, Sadnatop. 𝘽𝙚 𝙖𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙚 & 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙣 𝙖𝙘𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙡y. the MeT office advisory said.

