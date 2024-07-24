Why Rohit Shetty says he will never make parallel, art-driven cinema

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Bollywood director Rohit Shetty, who is known for his commercial entertainers, has said that he is happy in his space of mainstream commercial cinema, and won’t make a move to explore the middle-of-the the road kind of cinema in future.

Rohit, who frequently collaborates with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, has blockbuster after blockbuster to his credit. He has a successful franchise like ‘Golmaal’ in which he allowed the audience to explore the comic side of Ajay for the first time in 2006, who was previously known for his intense roles.

He also has the cop universe to his credit with films like ‘Singham’, ‘Singham Again’, ‘Simmba’, ‘Sooryavanshi’ and the upcoming ‘Singham Again’.

He has also collaborated with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan twice for ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Dilwale’ both of which were highly successful commercially.

When asked if in future he would like to change his line of cinema, and explore a more intense or art-driven cinema, Rohit told IANS: “I’m happy in the kind of space I’m working in. Jis tarah ki films main banata hoon, I really enjoy putting them together. These demarcations of commercial cinema or arthouse cinema are given by the audience and the critics.”

He further mentioned: “It’s not our job as filmmakers to make these demarcations, cinema is cinema. You make the kind of cinema that you identify with. Cinema is more than 100 years old now, and there’s a space for every kind of filmmaker to tell their story. That’s the beauty of cinema.”

Meanwhile, Rohit is set to return as the host for the upcoming season of the stunt-based reality television show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’. The new season will soon premiere on Colors channel.

