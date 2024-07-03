Why Kerry Washington regrets going public about her last relationship

Los Angeles, July 3 (IANS) Hollywood actress Kerry Washington shared that she regrets being so public about her last relationship and is happy to be more private with her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha.

"BN -- Before Nnamdi -- I was in a very public relationship and engagement, like I was on the cover of a bridal magazine."

"When that relationship ended, I thought, 'Going forward, I need to have a different kind of boundary, so that my relationships can belong to me'," Washington, whose romance with former fiance David Moscow ended in 2007, told Bustle.

"So even in the years of dating after that, I was very private, which was good, because those were my wild years."

The 'Scandal' star said that when she met her husband, he was also very private.

The actress said: "It was a shared value. We started dating right before 'Scandal', and he had been on the cover of Sports Illustrated. We both wanted to protect our relationship. By the time people started talking trash, we were happily married and pregnant."

"He was massaging my feet while we were laughing about some story on the internet about him partying at the Super Bowl without me. We’d built so much trust that those attacks didn’t put a dent in what we’d created together."

Washington and Nnamdi want their children to be able to choose if they want a public life, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress said: "I want them to make decisions about (that) when their brains are fully developed. I’m not making it for them. They didn’t choose to be born into the public eye."

She had earlier shared that she keeps her children out of the spotlight so they can "define a life for themselves."

