PM Modi raises Bengal flogging incident, slams Oppn's 'selective politics' on women atrocities

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, replying to the Motion of Thanks on President's Address in the Rajya Sabha, hit out at the Opposition over its ‘selective politics’ on atrocities against women and termed it a matter of concern.

PM Modi termed the selective outrage as a worrying phenomenon and also raised Bengal’s Sandeshkhali incident in his Rajya Sabha speech.

Referring to the viral video of a flogging incident from West Bengal, where a woman was brutally thrashed with no one coming forward to help, PM Modi pointed out, "Prominent leaders of various parties have not uttered a word about it. Even those who champion women's safety and consider themselves as progressive women leaders have maintained silence on this issue because it might affect their political equations."

Further highlighting India's progress towards women's development, PM Modi remarked, "In times when even developed countries do not talk much about women-led development, India has taken significant strides in this area, which is visible across all sectors."

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy for her focus on women's health. He emphasised the government's efforts over the past decade in prioritising women's health, sanitation, and wellness.

"From toilets, sanitary pads, gas connections, to vaccination facilities during pregnancy, all have benefitted our country's women," he said.

PM Modi also highlighted the government's initiatives to make women 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) and noted that out of the four crore houses built, most are for women.

"The opening of bank accounts has enabled women to benefit from schemes like Mudra, Sukanya, and Samruddhi, increasing their participation in financial decisions both outside and within their families," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi also highlighted the impact of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), stating that almost one crore women have become ‘Lakhpati Didi’, with plans to increase this number to three crore. "Our government wants women to lead every sector," he asserted.

To ensure women can access new technology more quickly, the ‘Namo Didi’ programme has been implemented.

"Now, women in villages are using drones to assist farmers, which is acting as a driving force in their development," PM Modi explained.

