‘Why does PM Modi hates INDIA,’ asks Kejriwal

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked why he hates the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)?

Kejriwal took to Twitter and wrote, “Why does the Prime Minister hate India so much?”

PM Modi while addressing BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, earlier in the day, said that the name ‘INDIA’ also has a strange coincidence.

“East India Company and Indian National Congress were formed by the British,” Modi said.

He also said the Indian Mujahideen was founded by the terrorists and organisations like the Popular Front of India also have INDIA.

The Prime Minister in the meeting also said that he has not seen such ‘directionless’ Opposition till date.

