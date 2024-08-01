Why did Samantha ask to take away Varun Dhawan's mic?

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Bollywood star Varun Dhawan was in his natural element at the special event organised for his upcoming spy action streaming show 'Citadel Honey Bunny' on Thursday.

Varun went all guns blazing on the stage while interacting with the media, it reached a point where his co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu had to step in.

Speaking to the media, Varun said he didn't know that Samantha is the same actress who starred in the S.S. Rajamouli classic 'Makkhi'.

He told the media, "It was a surprise to me when I realised that Samantha is the same actress who was there in 'Makkhi' ('Eega' in Telugu). I love that movie to the bits, I also loved the theme song of that film. There are various projects of hers, which I realised very later that she is the same artiste."

Varun, who is known for his fluidity on stage while interacting with the media, got a little carried away at the stage as he was about to reveal Samantha's nickname, he took a brief pause before he went on to seek the actress's permission.

Just then Samantha interjected and said, "Someone please take away his mic!"

Meanwhile, 'Citadel Honey Bunny' is set to drop on Prime Video on November 7.

