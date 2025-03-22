Why Chrissy Teigen says she’s gonna have the ‘worst black eye’?

Los Angeles, March 22 (IANS) Chrissy Teigen, the wife of Grammy-winning musician John Legend, has warned her followers about an unexpected fashion freak accident.

She posted on her Instagram Stories that she is about to suffer from the “worst black eye” after trying to get a pair of jeans from her closet, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“I am going to have the worst black eye of all time”, she began the video from inside her walk-in closet. “Oh, my God, you guys. I was being lazy and pulling my jeans”, she said before showing that she was pulling the jeans from the pant leg rather than from the hanger.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll just pull it.’ I pulled this side, and then this thing whipped out, and just like, bitch slapped me”, she said of the metal top part of the hanger. “I'm like, numb”, she declared.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, she opened up about her 8-year-old daughter Luna's fashion critiques during a Wednesday, March 12, appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends. "Luna doesn’t like anything I wear ever", she told Jenna Bush Hager and guest host Dwyane Wade, both 43.

"She doesn’t like cleavage. She’s very modest. Except, you know how kids nowadays will wear crop tops with big baggy jeans and stuff? She tends to do like masculine stuff”.

In addition to Luna, Teigen also shares sons Wren, 20 months, and Miles, 6, and daughter Esti, 2, with husband John Legend.

Despite Luna’s aversion to her mom’s more sexy ensembles, Teigen remains true to herself. More recently at the 2025 Grammys, she wore a revealing Christian Siriano design. She went for a futuristic vibe in a crinoline Christian Siriano gown with a corset and flared skirt.

The dress also featured an asymmetrical neckline and panels that spanned from Teigen’s hips to her knees. She also added another fashion-forward touch, a pair of circular drop earrings.

