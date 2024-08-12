Why bring Waqf Bill if it had to be sent to JPC, asks Shatrughan Sinha (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha on Monday questioned the Centre's decision to introduce the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 in the Parliament, stating that if the Bill had to be sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), why did the government bring it in the first place.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the actor-turned-politician labelled the BJP-led Central government as a "mercy petition ruling party".

He also talked about the Bangladesh situation and said that the violence-hit country should follow the approach of "live and let live".

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

IANS: The Waqf (Amendment) Bill has been sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). Do you think this happened because of a strong Opposition?

Shatrughan Sinha: This is a very sensitive matter. I don't know why my friends in the ruling party and the Prime Minister thought of this because it was not necessary right now.

The ruling party is not as strong as it used to be; it has become a lot weaker, almost like a mercy petition ruling party. On the other hand, the Opposition is much stronger and powerful now. The INDIA bloc has shown a lot of unity.

Additionally, both Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav back Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who has done an incredible job as the LoP so far. I don't think anyone has done such a good job in that role before.

What was the need to bring this Bill now? First, they (the ruling party) should settle down. They claim that villages were taken over illegally, making this Bill necessary. But the real question is, why did the lands slip out of the rightful owners' hands? What were the administrative officials (surveyors, collectors, etc.) doing under their (BJP's) noses while they were in power?

Now they've sent it to the JPC, and some people are saying that the situation is being cooled down. Why was there a need to bring it (the Bill) in the first place?

The ruling outfit needs to understand that it is not a '400 paar' party anymore; they have been humbled in the (Lok Sabha) elections. Consensus is very important now, and the situation needs to be handled effectively, not by provocation.

IANS: Do you think Mamata Banerjee can become the Prime Minister?

Shatrughan Sinha: This decision lies with the INDIA bloc. However, if we talk about her capability, she has been the Chief Minister for three terms running. She voices her opinions on every matter and does whatever she intends to do. According to me, she is definitely capable of becoming the Prime Minister, but it is for her and the INDIA bloc to decide.

IANS: Hindus are suffering in Bangladesh, yet Trinamool has been silent on this matter...

Shatrughan Sinha: Everyone knows what is happening there. The Prime Minister of Bangladesh left the country, and an interim government has been formed. The chief advisor to the interim government (Muhammad Yunus), a Nobel laureate renowned for his Gramin Bank initiative, recently issued many statements commending India-Bangladesh relations, and I appreciate that.

We hope that peace prevails there in the future, just as it does in our country, and that everyone lives by the policy of 'Live and let live'.

The reports of Hindus being attacked are very disheartening, but we cannot interfere in another country's internal matters. We can only hope for the situation to normalise. We can just wait and watch.

Mamata Banerjee is a very popular leader, both in India and Bangladesh. She has said that if people from Bangladesh want to come to our country, we cannot say no to them as we believe in 'Atithi Devo Bhava' (guests are god). We will surely need the help of the Centre in doing so, and if Mamata Banerjee has come forward on this issue, it is praiseworthy.

IANS: Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu have become important allies in the new Central government. Do you think Nitish Kumar will flip again?

Shatrughan Sinha: Nitish Kumar is a very dear friend of mine, and I respect him a lot. I would like to refrain from saying anything about him, whether you call it office of profit or conflict of interest.

IANS: When will the 'Son of Bihar' return to Bihar?

Shatrughan Sinha: We will see what happens in the future. What can I say now? I am very happy and satisfied with where I am today under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. Many think that I am moving towards a new direction, but I am moving in the right direction.

When we talk about Bihar, I respect the people there. You can tell them to talk to Mamata Banerjee about me returning to Bihar...

IANS: There were rumours that you were not happy with your daughter Sonakshi Sinha's marriage (to Zaheer Iqbal). Were they true?

Shatrughan Sinha: This is a personal matter. The marriage was not illegal or unconstitutional. They married with our blessings, and we are happy. If we do not stand with our daughter, who will? They are made for each other, and this is about their happiness.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.