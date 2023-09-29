'Why are Ramayan, Mahabharat classified as mythology and not history'

Jaipur, Sep 29 (IANS) The fourth session of Shekhawati Sahitya Sangam in Sikar district of Rajasthan themed ‘Innovation in self-reliant India’ witnessed an interesting discussion on epics like Ramayana and Mahabharat being categorised under mythology and not History.

The programme also discussed the rising cases of suicides in its "Youth-Mental Health’ session in which experts underlined that the students should not be forced to pursue a certain stream if it is pressuring him and parents should see if their child is not feeling lonely.

The five-day event hosted many interesting sessions, one of which was on the book "Hanuman of Mahabharata" which has been written by renowned author Anshu Harsh.

Speaking on the occasion, Anshu said that not many know that Hanuman had a role in Mahabharat too and he was on the chariot which was being driven by Krishna for Arjun.

After the session ended, many from the audience stood up and asked why such epics should be categorised under Mythology and not under history.

"There have been places which prove that Mahabharat did happen; places of Ramayan have been traced; so why is it that such literature is part of fiction and not history," asked social worker Manoj Kumar.

Another student Sheetal too shared her concerns that the sites of Ramayan which have been toured by pilgrims from around the world across now will lose their relevance if Ramayan continues to be categorised as ‘mythological’.

While answering their queries, Anshu Harsh said that a lot of efforts will have to be taken to bring this change.

The audience even asked if the books mentioning Ramayan and Mahabharat can be included under history and not mythology. At this, Anshu said, "The history in present context compiles wars, change in regimes of kings and queens and so on. We need to discuss new ways and means how we can bring this change so that students can relate to such incidents as history and not mythology. It will be a long process. However, the need is to think on this aspect too, she added.

Writers and educationists addressed various sessions centering around the core theme. Another session in the programme discussed the burning issue of students’ suicide in its "Youth-Mental Health" session in which Pallavi, psychologist, nutritionist Sunidhi Mishra, and councillor Pushpendra Panikar shared their views on stress among students and increasing cases of suicide.

Sunidhi Mishra expressed her views on mental stress and increasing suicide cases. She talked on how students should be taught on eating less fast food. "Our eating habits are increasing anxiety. Also, to prevent suicide cases, we have to understand our children and instead of forcing them, we should give them a chance to start a career as per their wish," she added.

Pallavi said that students are becoming loners with both the parents being professionals. The study and career pressure is taking a toll on their physical and mental health.

The parents need to handhold students at every stage.

They need to make their children learn how to stay strong physically and mentally by practising yoga and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Pushpendra too said that students need to be spoken with at every stage. Their behaviour change is very evident when they get hyper and start getting irritated. These are signs of depression which need to be looked into by parents, relatives and friends, he added.

Many students also expressed their queries on managing stress during exams.

Sikar in Rajasthan is an upcoming education city after Kota where lakhs of students take coaching for competitive exams.

The first session of the program, discussed the topic "Innovation of Self-Based India" in which the main speakers were Anshu Harsh, Dr. Mahavir Prasad Kumawat, Archana Sharma and Arvind Kumar.

"We should take pride in the language, food of our country," Harsh said.

Arvind Kumar shared his views based on Swabhasha, Swadharma, Swadesh.

Dr Mahavir Prasad Kumawat spoke in detail on the changes that have taken place in the education policy of self-based India. The education policy based on the knowledge of the values of our Gurukul has been changed and we are following the britishers’ policy , however, reforms are required in this system, he added.

In the third session, a content writing workshop was held in which students were taught why content remains the king in digital media.

