Why Amit Mishra requested Pritam to re-record his parts in 'Tu Hai Champion'

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Playback singer Amit Mishra, who has lent his voice to the title song for the Kartik Aaryan-starrer upcoming film, ‘Chandu Champion’ along with Arijit Singh, has shared an interesting anecdote from the song’s recording session.

The song, composed by the hit machine Pritam, is a motivational anthem that encapsulates the essence of the movie.

Recollecting the recording sessions, the singer said: “Each session had its unique stories and moments. One instance that stood out was after our second session; I messaged Pritam Da asking to re-record. He called back, assuring me my takes were good but allowing me to redo it as many times as needed.”

This chance to re-record proved beneficial, as she said: “Pritam Da gave me another shot, and those takes turned out much better. Considering the importance of the song, it was a fun and rewarding process.”

Reflecting on his inspiration, Mishra said: “The positive, motivational vibe of the song was what drove me to do it. The sound is both modern and groovy, with that quintessential anthem feel that’s so popular these days. I'm grateful to Pritam Da for giving me the opportunity to voice the title track of ‘Chandu Champion.’ I also want to thank Kabir Sir, Kartik Sir, Nadiadwala Sir, and everyone involved. Recording ‘Tu Hai Champion’ was an incredible experience.”

Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, ‘Chandu Champion’ is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

