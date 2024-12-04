Why Aamir Dalvi wants to stay in touch with co-actor Sharib Hasmi for life

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Actor Aamir Dalvi, who is currently shooting for a web series alongside Sharib Hasmi and Anupriya Goenka, has showered heaps of praise on his co-actor.

Aamir shared, “Sharib is a great co-actor to work with; it was fun while on sets or off it. His one liner hit you after a few seconds of having been said and then you can’t help but crack up…what a loveable soul he is, always ready with a smile it is after a long time I met someone I genuinely loved and admired and would want to make an effort of keeping in touch with for life. He is someone I am glad I came across and we got to work together.”

The actor went on to add, “from having meals together to talking about things at work and beyond, it has truly been memorable, and what a huge take away from this series constantly working at bettering the take and so respectfully putting across what he feels could be changed in a given take of a scene. It’s rare to find a soul such as this; I wish him the best always.”

Aamir has appeared in many shows, such as “Baalveer Returns,” “Dilli Gang,” “Jyoti,” “Sanskaar Laxmi,” "Chhal-Sheh Aur Maat," “Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, "and many others. He rose to fame after appearing in Sab TV’s serial “Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga,” where he played the role of Zafar. He also portrayed the role of Satya in the television series “Dabangii: Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi.”

He forayed into the big screen with the film Dilli Gang, which was directed by Ashish Tyagi. The movie also featured Darshan Jariwala, Neena Kulkarni, Yashpal Sharma, and Asrani.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.