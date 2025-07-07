Why Aadhaar cards are not accepted during voter list verification, asks Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, July 7 (IANS) Politics in Bihar has intensified over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav raising serious questions on the functioning of the Election Commission in Patna on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Yadav questioned why Aadhaar cards are not being accepted during voter list verification despite being valid for creating new voter IDs.

“We met the Election Commission on July 5 and shared our concerns, but we have not received any clarity so far. The Election Commission in Bihar is acting like a post office without the authority to respond to the political parties and common people,” Tejashwi alleged.

He further claimed that the Election Commission is in a state of confusion, issuing contradictory orders.

“Their advertisements say one thing, and their official orders say another. For example, the advertisement mentions that forms can be submitted even without documents, while the order contradicts this,” he said.

Demanding transparency, Tejashwi asked the Commission to provide point-wise answers to the doubts raised and clarify why Aadhaar cards are acceptable for new voter ID creation but not for the revision process.

He also sought clarity on who is involved in the revision process, questioning whether government employees or private agencies are carrying out the work, and demanded that the Commission make this list public.

Meanwhile, RJD’s alliance partner Congress also targeted the Election Commission, stating that the poll body is completely confused and unsure about which instructions to follow.

The Congress announced a state-wide Chakka Jam across Bihar on July 9 in protest against the voter list revision process.

Senior party leader Rahul Gandhi is also expected to join the movement.

The voter list revision has triggered sharp reactions from the opposition in Bihar ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections, with allegations that it could lead to the disenfranchisement of large sections of voters in the state.

