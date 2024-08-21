Who snatched Nia Sharma's phone on the sets of 'Laughter Chefs'?

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Actress Nia Sharma has shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the set of her show ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’, revealing how the production team snatched her phone before the shooting of the new episode begins.

Nia, who has 7.9 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section and dropped a BTS video.

In the video, we can see Nia wearing a pink halter neck choli, and paired it with turquoise green lehenga. She has gone all glam with her makeup, and accessorised it with green jhumkas.

The clip shows Nia saying, "How do I look? She is taking my phone away.. before my phone gets snatched.. I want to show everybody my new look for 'Laughter Chefs'..."

We also get a glimpse of Reem Shaikh in the video.

It ends with Nia saying to the production team: "De rahi hu de rahi hu.... lo lelo mera phone le jao. Sabse pehle le jao.."

The show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Sudesh Lehri, and Kashmera Shah.

The new episode features the star cast celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi on the sets of the show.

It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ airs on Colors.

Nia is also portraying the role of Nishigandha in the fantasy-thriller-romance 'Suhagan Chudail'. It also stars Zayn Ibad Khan, and Debchandrima Singha Roy in the lead roles. 'Suhagan Chudail' airs on Colors.

She is also known for her roles in ‘Behenein’, 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’.‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner.

