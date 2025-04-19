'Wherever Hindus face humiliation, party workers must protect them', says K'taka BJP

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), April 19 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP, during the Janakrosh Yatra, on Friday, appealed that whenever their party workers face hardship or humiliation -- especially when Hindus are insulted -- all party members must unite and stand together to protect them.

Speaking at a large public meeting of the Janakrosh Yatra in Kalaburagi, the native of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, State BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra urged district presidents and office bearers to keep in mind that the coming three years will be a phase of continuous struggle.

"Wherever BJP workers face pain or humiliation, especially when Hindu workers are insulted, all party workers must unite and stand up to protect them," Vijayendra urged.

"Let me see if there is any real man left in Congress. There is no need to fear and said that BJP workers are not here to do politics of compromise. The BJP workers are here to stop limiting political activity to election seasons and instead practice year-round political engagement," Vijayendra said, indirectly targeting Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Priyank Kharge, who is also the son of Mallikarjun Kharge.

"As State party President, I take up the challenge to ensure BJP wins in every Assembly constituency of Kalaburagi district," he declared.

He said, "No matter who stands before us, every BJP worker has the strength to face them. I urge all leaders to stay united."

He emphasised that the love and trust of party workers is priceless.

"Despite the scorching sun, thousands of workers and women have turned out in large numbers and made the Janakrosh Yatra a great success. I am indebted to your love and trust," Vijayendra added.

He encouraged workers in Kalaburagi not to feel disheartened, assuring them that "your Vijayendra is always with you".

He said that the Janakrosh Yatra is being held for three key reasons.

He alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, after coming to power, has completely forgotten the promises made before the Assembly elections that were meant to build a "Ram Rajya".

He added that the BJP too was initially anxious about the guarantee schemes during the Lok Sabha elections.

"The Congress government transferred the guarantee money just a day or two before voting," he said.

He criticised CM Siddaramaiah for treating the people of the state like beggars.

"On one hand, they announce free travel for women, but on the other hand, they halt thousands of buses in rural areas," he said, expressing disappointment that children from poor farming families are now unable to attend school and college due to the lack of bus services.

Vijayendra said that the government owes Rs 6,500 crore to Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation but is unable to provide the funds.

He also criticised the increase in electricity rates by 36 paise per unit.

Referring to Minister Priyank Kharge's promise to provide jobs to youth in Kalaburagi, Vijayendra cited the claim that Rs 4 crore of public money was spent to create jobs for one lakh youth.

"In reality, only 1,200 jobs were given through private companies. Spending Rs 4 crore for 1,200 jobs — this is the work culture of the state government," he said.

The Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, speaking at the Janakrosh Yatra, charged that the State Home Minister never visits Kalaburagi.

"It's as if there's a separate law for this region — this is the "Republic of Kalaburagi"."

He said, "Nowhere else in the state is there a zero-traffic protocol, but it exists here. Isn't this like a separate republic?" he asked.

He alleged: "Sand mafia activities are taking place in Chittapur and that under the name of Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited, 700 to 800 truckloads of sand are being illegally transported to Maharashtra every day. Chittapur is the Assembly constituency of Minister Priyank Kharge."

"A daily business worth Rs 3 to 4 crore is happening. Is this money going to the Congress in Delhi? Is it going to CM Siddaramaiah? Or is it filling the pockets of your district ministers?" he asked.

The event was attended by former Minister B. Sriramulu, Council Chief Whip N. Ravikumar, MLAs Avinash Jadhav and Basavaraj Mattimood, former MP Umesh Jadhav, MLCs B.G. Patil and Sunil Valyapure and other district office bearers, mandal presidents, and party leaders.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.