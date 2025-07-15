Where will funds come from: Tejashwi asks Bihar govt over one crore jobs promise

Patna, July 15 (IANS) After the Bihar Cabinet approved the proposal to provide one crore jobs and employment opportunities in the next five years, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, launched a sharp attack on the Nitish government, questioning its intent and financial planning for the ambitious promise.

Speaking to the media persons in Patna on Tuesday, Tejashwi said: "These people have not fulfilled a single promise till now. If they have anything to say, let them say, but this is a copycat government. Has anyone heard Nitish Kumar say this himself? He should come forward and say it."

Tejashwi questioned the government's financial roadmap for fulfilling the promise, asking: "Bihar Assembly elections are coming, and these people are going to leave, so they can say whatever they want. You people (journalists) will not ask where the money will come from for one crore jobs?"

The Bihar Cabinet, in its meeting, approved the Labour Resources Department's proposal to create one crore jobs in the next five years, formalising an announcement made by Chief Minister Nitish ahead of the Assembly elections.

Political observers see this announcement as a major electoral move by the NDA government, which aims to counter the opposition's narrative on unemployment and youth dissatisfaction in the state.

Tejashwi also backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent statement that Bihar has become the "crime capital" of India.

He said, "Rahul Gandhi is absolutely right. Bihar has become the crime capital of India. People are being murdered every day, incidents of kidnapping, loot, burglary and rape are happening daily, but there is no one to ask. Everyone has gone into an unconscious state."

The statements from the RJD leader indicate that law and order and unemployment will remain key issues for the opposition in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.