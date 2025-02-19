When Tom Holland tried to buy his own non-alcoholic beer but his ID wasn’t accepted

Los Angeles, Feb 19 (IANS) British actor Tom Holland once had a hilarious adventure when he set out to buy his non-alcoholic beer, and got carded in the process.

In a series of Instagram Stories shared to his account, the British actor, 28, took fans with him as he embarked on a journey to purchase his premium non-alcoholic beer, Bero, from Target, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“So I haven’t been in the (United) States for a while”, Tom Holland explained in a selfie video as he walked through a parking lot. “And I’m gonna go visit some Bero on the shelves, out in the wild”.

As per ‘People’, the quick clip ended, and another one followed, this time with the ‘Spider-Man’ star now inside the superstore. “This is the second Target I’ve been to because the last one I went to actually didn’t have it”, he confessed, adding, “Not the best marketing”.

The ‘Uncharted’ actor searched for a Bero display, but still had “no luck” at his second location. “The hunt continues”, he said while leaving to head to yet another Target. A determined Holland added, “I will find some today”. Third time was a charm at his final Target visit of the day, though it did come with its own challenge.

“This is a bigger Target, so I feel more hopeful”, he said in another video of him walking through the aisles, eventually grinning while finding his product. The Bero cases came in several color options, red, gold and green, or one with all three.

His final video from the day’s exploration was him back in a parking lot, explaining that even though he finally found his Bero, that he almost wasn’t able to get any. “Okay, so success, I found some”, the ‘Chaos Walking’ actor said, showing off a gold case of Bero. “I bought it”.

