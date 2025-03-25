When Suriya nailed a 15-minute single shot sequence for Retro!

Chennai, March 25(IANS) The makers of director Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming film ‘Retro’ have now disclosed that actor Suriya, who plays the lead in the film, managed to nail a 15-minute single shot sequence in the film in a single take.

Continuing its practise of presenting some funny and memorable incidents that happened on the sets of ‘Retro’ as a comic strip, Stone Bench films, the firm producing the film along with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, recently released its seventh comic strip titled ‘EPI007: #Kanimaa’vin Kadhai - The Story Behind the Viral Hit! ‘ on its X timeline.

The production house began by saying how the now popular number was created.

It said, “Sherif Master had one mission and that is to create a hook step that would go viral. And guess what? Mission accomplished! “Kanimaa” hook step is now all over social media, with fans recreating it like there’s no tomorrow! It’s the perfect kuthu banger and the craze just keeps growing.”

But it was after the hook step that the real twist to the tale arrived. Disclosing what the real twist was, the production house said, “Director Karthik Subbaraj envisioned a challenging 15-minute single-shot sequence that combined the song, fight, and scene, requiring Suriya sir to remain true to the character throughout. After a few rehearsals, being the pro he is, Suriya sir went all in for that one perfect take and absolutely nailed it!”

The production house was also all praise for actress Pooja Hegde, whose cute moves in the dance number have now come in for widespread praise.

“And then came Cutie Queen Pooja! While Suriya stayed expressionless, Pooja lit up the screen with her adorable reactions and killer kuthu moves. Fans are now calling her the “Expression Queen of Kanimaa” and honestly, she earned that crown!,” the production house said.

Stone Bench also revealed that everyone on the sets of the film except Suriya knew that music director Santhosh Narayanan was to make a cameo appearance in the song.

It said, “Now for the surprise cameo, everyone on set knew except Suriya. The man was itching to find out, only to be shocked & amazed when it turned out to be none other than Santhosh Narayanan! But wait, the real twist here is, Sherif Master made him do a single-take full-on kuthu folk dance! And oh boy, did he nail it in one shot! Social media is now flooded with memes calling him “That One Drunken Uncle at Every Marriage Function”

“Once the shoot was wrapped, the entire team was on cloud nine as they pulled off the toughest 15 min single shot sequence and Suriya sir personally thanked and applauded everyone for making this an incredible experience,” the production house said.

Apart from Suriya and Pooja Hegde, ‘Retro’, which is to hit screens on May 1, will feature a host of stars including Malayalam actors Joju George and Jayaram and Tamil actor Karunakaran.

Music for the film is by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna. Editing is being handled by Shafique Mohamed Ali and art direction by Jacki, Mayapandi. The film, which will be high on action, will have stunts by Kecha Khamphakdee.

