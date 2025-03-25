10th Class Exams: 3 Invigilators Suspended in AP

Puttaparthi: 10th class board exams witnessed a shocking incident. Three invigilators were suspended reportedly for negligence in their exam duties during the SSC exams. On Monday, the Mathematics exam was conducted as part of the public examinations.

State exam observer and Anantapur district special officer, Subbarao, inspected 10 examination centers in the Kadiri constituency. During his inspection, he found negligence in duty by invigilators Rudram Reddy and D. Krishnappa from Kadiri Girls’ High School. He directed the DEO to suspend them, and necessary action was taken accordingly.

At Mudigubba Girls' High School, a private school student was caught mass copying by the inspection squad. The student was immediately debarred. However, invigilator Mohammad Rafi failed to prevent the malpractice, leading to his suspension on orders from senior officials, as stated by DEO Krishnappa.

Additionally, the chief superintendent, departmental officers, and other invigilators at the exam center were relieved of their duties and issued show-cause notices. New staff members have been appointed in their place.