When Sunny Kaushal had a full-on boxing match with brother Vicky in Punjab

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actor Sunny Kaushal has recounted his mischievous past with his brother-star Vicky Kaushal, sharing a story about their childhood vacation to Punjab, where the duo had a full-on boxing match with each other.

Sunny appeared on the new episode of 'Aapka Apna Zakir', hosted by comedian and actor Zakir Khan.

He was accompanied by the stellar cast of the romantic thriller, 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba'-- Taapsee Pannu, and Vikrant Massey.

In a fun conversation, the cast opened up about their relationship with their beloved siblings, diving deep into some fun and unknown secrets.

With excitement in their eyes, Vikrant and Sunny shared their experiences as younger brothers, revealing the common struggles of being the target of their older siblings' playful pranks. Taapsee also chimed in with her own sibling stories.

Spilling the beans, Sunny, who is the son of Bollywood action director Sham Kaushal, said: "Vicky and I are only a year and four months apart, but that was enough to cause plenty of sibling rivalry. We'd fight over everything from clothes to what to watch on TV. He was into sports, and I was more of a cartoon fan as we had only one TV in the house."

"I will share one interesting memory when we had gone to Punjab for holiday, over there things got a bit out of hand when we had a full-on boxing match on the terrace. It seemed like the whole neighbourhood came to watch (laughs).After that, everyone was joking about it saying that we were just like any other brothers from Mumbai, always getting into trouble. It used to be fun also at times and we used to sort our fights also soon," he added.

'Aapka Apna Zakir' airs on Sony.

Meanwhile, 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' is directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon. Produced by Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films, it is a sequel to the 2021 film 'Haseen Dillruba'. It is streaming on Netflix.

Sunny next has 'Letters to Mr Khanna' in the kitty.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in 'Bad Newz'. He next has 'Chhava' in the pipeline.

