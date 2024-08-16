Cambodia's PM congratulates Paetongtarn Shinawatra on her election as Thailand's new PM

Phom Penh, Aug 16 (IANS) Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Friday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Paetongtarn Shinawatra on her election as Thailand's new prime minister.

"This stands as a testament to the trust and confidence the Thai people have in your leadership," Hun Manet said in a congratulatory message.

He said sharing a long history of cultural ties and mutual respect, Cambodia and Thailand cherish longstanding bilateral relations and close cooperation which have brought tangible benefits to both peoples, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I firmly believe that, under your leadership, we will continue to enhance our strategic partnership," he said.

"In this spirit, I am looking forward to working closely with you to further advance our relations and cooperation for the mutual benefit of our two countries and peoples, contributing to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond," he added.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the 37-year-old leader of the Pheu Thai Party, and the youngest daughter of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, was elected as Thailand's new prime minister on Friday after winning a simple majority in a parliamentary vote.

Her election came after a court-ruled dismissal of then Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in an ethics violation case earlier this week.

