When Siddhi Sharma lifted 40 kg idol, '56 bhog thali': 'Enjoy doing stunts'

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Actress Siddhi Sharma has shared that she loves performing all her stunts and feels a strong connection to her energetic character in the show ‘Ishq Jabariya’.

Siddhi, who plays Gulki in the show, said: “Gulki is an energetic character, and in real life, so am I. I keep jumping and running around, which is a plus point for me while playing Gulki. I'm not a delicate girl. On shoots, I fearlessly embrace whatever stunt comes my way.”

“I thoroughly enjoy doing stunts like jumping from certain heights, running fast, or falling. I'm an expert at all these things. In the show, I've done many stunts, from falling off a cycle to breaking windows. Recently, we shot a scene where I had to pick up a 56 bhog thali weighing 10-12 kg without any support. Before that, I lifted a 40 kg idol of Ram Sita too,” she shared.

The actress further added: “So far, I've done all the stunts myself, and sometimes I've gotten hurt doing them. There have been times when I've nailed a stunt in one take. Our action director teaches us, but actually doing the stunts and feeling those emotions is a completely different experience, and I really love that part.”

The show features Kamya Panjabi, Siddhi, and Lakshya Khurana in pivotal roles.

‘Ishq Jabariya’ is a romantic drama set in Begusarai, Bihar. It is a heartwarming love story about Gulki (Siddhi), a cheerful young woman who dreams of becoming an air hostess.

In the recent episode, Gulki's stomach makes a gurgling sound, and she sings a song about it, which upsets Aditya, leading him to tie her mouth shut. What will happen next?

The show airs on Sun Neo.

