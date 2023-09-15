When Pulkit Samrat shot 'Fukrey 3' in Delhi heat: 'I trained myself to keep up the energy'

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actor Pulkit Samrat, who is all geared up for the upcoming release ‘Fukrey 3’ opened up about his shooting experiences, and shared the difficulties the team had faced while working in the extreme heat of Delhi's summers.

'Fukrey 3' is a comedy film directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is the third installment of the 'Fukrey' franchise, after Fukrey (2013) and Fukrey Returns (2017). It stars an ensemble cast of Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi.

Pulkit, who plays the character of Hunny shared: "Delhi has a special place in the hearts of the 'Fukrey' family, and the city's energy is infectious. However, Delhi's heat can be unforgiving, but having been a Delhi boy, I kinda knew what we were getting into."

"I trained myself accordingly to stay fit and keep up the energy levels. Of Course, we had a fantastic team on board, and we supported each other throughout. When you're sweating buckets, having a supportive cast and crew makes all the difference," he added.

The film is scheduled to release on September 28.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pulkit was recently seen as Sarfaraz Khan in the web series 'Made in Heaven'. He also had a cameo in 2022 supernatural comedy film 'Phone Bhoot', starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar, and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff.

He next has 'Suswagatam Khushmadeed' in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.