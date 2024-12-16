When Nana Patekar did not want to watch ‘Animal’

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Nana Patekar, known for his candid revelations, has recently shared why he had no interest in watching the movie "Animal."

In a recent conversation with Anil Kapoor for his upcoming movie "Vanvaas," Nana shared his views on the Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

The actor revealed that after watching the film, he called Anil and jokingly told him, "Teri film Anil-mal dekhi."

While initially reluctant to watch the movie, Patekar admitted that once he did, he felt Kapoor's performance stood out as the most restrained in the action-packed drama. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, "Animal" starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri.

The film centers on Ranvijay (Ranbir), the ruthless son of a powerful industrialist (Anil Kapoor), whose strained relationship with his father spirals further into chaos after an assassination attempt on his father sets him on a path of vengeance and destruction.

"Animal" is one of the longest Indian films ever made in Bollywood, and it did extremely well commercially, both domestically and internationally.

In the same interview, Nana also recalled when Kapoor had him replaced by Jackie Shroff in the film "Parinda." Nana revealed that he was originally cast to play Anil Kapoor's character's brother in the film, but the role eventually went to Jackie Shroff. The Welcome actor confessed that he felt some resentment towards Anil, believing he had encouraged the change.

However, Anil defended himself, explaining that the final decision rested with the director.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Patekar will next be seen in the upcoming film “Vanvaas”, which also stars Utkarsh Sharma. The family drama, which explores the bond between a father and son, is directed and produced by “Gadar” fame Anil Sharma.

The actor shared the poster of the film on his X handle and captioned, “#Vanvaas ki puri journey mere liye bahot hi yaadgaar rahi. Yeh aaj tak ki meri best filmon mein se ek hai." In the poster, the veteran actor is depicted sitting in a suit on a ghat. “Vanvaas” will be released in theatres on December 20.

