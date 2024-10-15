When Kareena Kapoor replaced Bhumika Chawla

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Bhumika Chawla, best known for her role as Nirjara in Salman Khan's blockbuster film 'Tere Naam', once spoke about being replaced in the films 'Jab We Met' and 'Munna Bhai MBBS'.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, the actress shared that the only time she felt disappointed was when Kareena Kapoor replaced her in Imtiaz Ali's movie 'Jab We Met'.

Bhumika also revealed that she was replaced by Gracy Singh in the Sanjay Dutt-led project 'Munna Bhai MBBS'.

Bhumika said, "The only time I felt bad was when I signed Jab We Met and it didn't happen. I was the first one, Bobby (Deol) and me, when it was called Train. Then, it was Shahid (Kapoor) and me, and then Shahid and Ayesha (Takia), and then Shahid and Kareena (Kapoor). That's how things happened but it's okay. I only felt bad once and then never again because I just moved on. I don't think much about it."

She added, "I had signed up for Munna Bhai MBBS but it didn't happen. Kannathil Muthamittal with Mani (Ratnam) sir didn't happen."

She also shared details of her conversation with Rajkumar Hirani, where he reassured her that her replacement wasn't due to any mistakes on her part.

He explained that decisions like these are common in the entertainment industry and often happen for various reasons beyond the actor's control.

Bhumika is known for her work across multiple film industries, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema.

She gained widespread recognition for her performance in 'Tere Naam', which remains one of her most iconic performances.

In 2008, Bhumika made her Punjabi film debut, starring opposite Gurdas Maan in 'Yaariyan'.

Shortly after, she ventured into Malayalam cinema, making her debut alongside Mohanlal in the film 'Bhramaram'.

She made a comeback with the 2023 film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', where she played a supporting role. This film reunited her with Salman Khan after their iconic collaboration in 'Tere Naam'.

