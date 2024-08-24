When Karan Kundrra asked his mom about her childhood crush

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Actor Karan Kundrra, who is known for his stints in ‘MTV Roadies’ and ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and is currently seen in ‘Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment’, has shared the reaction of his mother when he asked her about her childhood crush.

On Saturday, the actor took to Instagram where he shared several pictures with his mother.

“Mummy se unke childhood crush ke baare mein pooch liya… mummy kehti. ‘Marr Gaya’... maa kassam savage mummy,” Karan wrote in the caption.

Karan made his acting debut with the television show ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’. He then went on to star in ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2’, ‘Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum’, ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’, and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ besides hosting reality shows like ‘MTV Love School’, ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’, and ‘Temptation Island India’.

He also featured in films like ‘Mubarakan’, ‘1921’, and ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’.

In 2021, he participated in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’ where he emerged as the second runner-up.

The actor has been dating actress Tejasswi Prakash since 2021. They first met while working on ‘Ladies vs Gentlemen’ and started dating during ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

Earlier, Karan dated Anusha Dandekar. They were together for three-and-a-half years before they broke up in 2020.

As their fans speculated as to why they broke up, Anusha took to Instagram and revealed that she had been duped and had been waiting for an apology, but had not received one.

