When India speaks, the world listens: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday credited his government for propelling the country's economy to a higher growth trajectory, saying that India's growing influence on the world stage is a matter of huge pride.

"Today India has become the fifth largest economy in the world. Today India's stature has increased, respect has increased. Now, when India speaks on global platforms, the world listens. When India takes decisions, the world moves along," said PM Modi while addressing a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Basti.

Labelling Congress and SP as "sympathizers" of Pakistan, the Prime Minister said that the two parties are now busy scaring India even though the neighbouring nation is facing a dire situation and struggling even for food grains.

"Pakistan is devastated, yet its sympathisers in the SP and Congress try to scare India, saying we should fear Pakistan's atom bomb. Why should India be afraid? Today, there is no weak Congress government but a strong Modi government. ‘Bharat Aaj Ghar Mein Ghus Kar Maarta Hai’!" he said.

Insisting that the first five phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections have solidified the path for the Modi government's third term, PM Modi remarked that every vote cast for SP or Congress will be of no use now.

"I am surprised by the repeated release of flop films starring the 'shehzadas' of SP and Congress. Now, these two are spreading rumours together, claiming they will win 79 seats in UP. This is nothing but daydreaming. On June 4, the people of UP will wake them up from their slumber, and then they'll surely blame the EVMs," said the Prime Minister.

"Your vote should go to the party that will lead the country. Modi government is the one to support for a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

