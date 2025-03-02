When five year-old Selena Gomez discussed homework with her mom over the phone

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Turning back the clock let us revisit a throwback video of the 5-year-old Selena Gomez talking to her mom on the phone about her homework, back in 1997.

Selena Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey took to social media and shared a video of little Selena Gomez babbling on the phone.

Going by the caption, the little munchkin is talking to her mom in the video while she's at work. The little one is essentially upset as her teacher is making her "do all this stuff again". She says, "I'm gonna be crazy. You gotta help me over here."

Mandy Teefey captioned the video, "@selenagomez talking to me on the phone when I was at work asking about her day at school. My sassy, independent, boss lady, adorable gigantic piece of my heart, first born love. Gracie is exactly like this. Diabolical. XO. My girls are born leaders. Why do they grow up? Her sweet little eyes and massive eyelashes. Are you living for this?"

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez and fiance Benny Blanco recently revealed the person responsible for linking them up. Speaking with the media together for the first time, the couple opened up about how Selena Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey, was the first to link them up.

According to ‘People’, Benny Blanco revealed that Mandy Teefey had set up a meeting for them to discuss music.

“Her mom set up a meeting between the two of us. This is right when I became big and she wasn’t a singer yet”, he said.

Selena Gomez further explained how she started to develop feelings for beau Benny Blanco while they were working together.

“It was really simple, we got in the studio to work on a song and we just talked; that’s how easy it was for me. I liked him before he liked me", she disclosed.

