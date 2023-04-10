When boxer Vijender Singh's blows made Bhai's muscles sore

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan may look invincible on screen, but when Olympic medallist Vijender Singh stepped in the frame with his mighty blows, then Bhai too felt the impact up close.

Speaking on the sidelines of the trailer launch of the upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', Vijender told the media, "I learnt a lot from Salman bhai about work ethics and shot mein kaise maarna hai (how to hit people in action shots)."

It made Salman interject: "Maine sikhaya kaise nahin maarna hai (I taught him how not to hit!). Ab woh Vijender hain, Olympic winner hain, toh ab main unke saamne react nahi kar sakta par blows lag lag ke muscle ka paalak ho chuka tha (Since he is an Olympian, a medal winner, I couldn't react at that time but the blows he landed turned my muscles into a spinach mash)."

The first Indian boxer to win an individual medal in an Olympics (bronze at Beijing 2008), as well as a Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee, Vijender Singh from Bhiwani, Haryana, is now a professional pugilist and politician who fought the 2019 general election on a Congress ticket. 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is his first film.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will hit theatres on the occasion of Eid on April 21.

