Wheat procurement in UP crosses 10.27 lakh metric tonnes in 2025–26

Lucknow, June 19 (IANS) Wheat procurement in Uttar Pradesh crossed a new milestone of ten lakh metric tonnes for the Rabi season in 2025-26, a government spokesman said on Thursday. An estimated two lakh farmers sold wheat at the state government-operated mobile procurement centers - marking a first of its kind initiative.

Surpassing last year’s 9.31 lakh metric tonnes, the state government procured over 10.27 lakh metric tonnes, this season and the rise in figures has largely been attributed to Yogi Adityanath government’s decision to extend procurement through mobile centres, that reached deep into villages.

Wheat procurement for the Rabi marketing season (2025–26) began on March 17 and concluded on June 15. The process was carried out through 5,853 procurement centres across the state.

“More than two lakh farmers sold over 10.27 lakh metric tonnes of wheat to government agencies and payment of about Rs 2,508.26 crore has been disbursed directly to the farmers,” said the government in a statement.

As per the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive, procurement centres remained open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. even during holidays. Senior officials of the Food and Civil Supplies department actively visited villages and maintained communication with farmers. On Sundays as well, officers continued wheat procurement through mobile centres, ensuring farmers faced no disruption in the process.

The Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat was fixed at Rs 2,425 per quintal for 2025–26, up from Rs 2,275 in the previous season – thus marking a rise of Rs 150, as fixed by the Centre, which in turn further benefitted the farmers.

Payments to farmers were processed within 48 hours via the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. Also, the mobile procurement units enabled doorstep wheat procurement from farmers in remote villages.

