WhatsApp rolling out multi-account feature with new interface for app settings 

San Francisco, Sep 3 (IANS) Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a multi-account feature with a new interface for the app settings to beta testers on Android.

With this multi-account feature, users will be able to add an additional account on the same device directly right within WhatsApp Settings, according to WABetaInfo.

The second feature is a redesigned settings interface, which will give users a more modern experience when navigating through the app's various options.

The report also noted that the update also includes a redesigned profile tab right within the chat list, making it easier for users to open the settings of the app.

Moreover, this new feature will also allow users to manage their conversations from multiple accounts with a single app.

In addition, it will keep conversations and notifications separate and enable users to switch between accounts on the same device without the need for different devices or parallel apps.

According to the report, the multi-account feature, along with a new interface for the app settings, is available to more beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android, and it will roll out to even more people over the coming days.

Meanwhile, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has launched a new WhatsApp application for Mac users with a group calling feature which will connect with up to eight people on video calls and 32 people on audio calls.

The company had introduced the similar experience for Windows desktop users earlier this year. According to the company, the app is redesigned to be familiar to Mac users, helping users to get more done faster when using WhatsApp on a large screen.

They can now share files by easily dragging and dropping into a chat and can view more of the chat history.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.