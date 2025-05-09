‘What if this content reaches your own children’: NCW asks Ullu App officials

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) “What if this content reaches your own children?” the National Commission for Women (NCW) asked officials of Ullu App on Friday over the now pulled-down show ‘House Arrest’ that sparked a massive backlash over the objectionable content.

NCW chief Vijaya Rahatkar also expressed displeasure over actor and host of the OTT show ‘House Arrest’ Ajaz Khan for failure to appear before the panel.

Taking a serious note of his non-compliance, the Commission issued a second notice to Khan and decided that the summons will now be served through police authorities.

Rahatkar told Avinash Dugar, CEO of Ullu App, and Priyanka Chaurasia, Head of Operations, about their moral and social responsibility as content producers.

The Chairperson said that there is a blurring line between entertainment and exploitation, and House Arrest is a clear example of the latter — promoting exploitation of women under the guise of entertainment.

The Commission expressed strong concern over the general content profile of the App, which appears to glorify incest, objectification of women, and soft pornography, all of which could have a devastating psychological impact on young, impressionable minds.

The Chairperson also directed the platform to submit a comprehensive impact assessment report on the societal implications of such content and to outline corrective measures to prevent the proliferation of sexually explicit, exploitative material.

Rahatkar observed that not only the show ‘House Arrest’ but many other programmes on Ullu App exhibit deeply disturbing and degrading content, prompting the Commission to consider serious regulatory action, including a recommendation for banning the platform entirely.

The Commission also noted that the platform may be in gross violation of legal provisions, having aided and abetted the intentional transmission of obscene and lascivious content through its digital distribution.

The NCW reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on the exploitation and objectification of women in media.

Rahatkar said the Commission will continue to hold platforms and individuals accountable for content that undermines the dignity and safety of women and children.

