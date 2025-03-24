WFI president Sanjay Singh elected as UWW-Asia Bureau member

Amman (Jordan), March 24 (IANS) Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh has been elected as a Bureau Member of United World Wrestling (UWW)-Asia. The election took place during the UWW-Asia General Assembly held in Amman, where Singh secured an impressive 22 votes out of 38, demonstrating strong support from the Asian wrestling community.

Singh’s election to this prestigious role marks a major milestone for Indian wrestling on the international stage. His appointment is expected to provide Indian wrestlers with greater representation in UWW-Asia’s decision-making processes and open new opportunities for the development of the sport in the country.

Expressing his gratitude, Singh said, “I am deeply honoured to be elected as a Bureau Member of UWW-Asia. This is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the growth and recognition of Indian wrestling at the global level. I look forward to working closely with UWW-Asia to promote and develop the sport across the continent."

With Singh’s presence in the UWW-Asia Bureau, the WFI expects Indian wrestlers to benefit from improved international exposure, better training programs, and enhanced opportunities to compete at higher levels. His leadership could also help in bringing more international wrestling events to India, further strengthening the sport’s ecosystem in the country.

The Executive Members of WFI extended their heartfelt congratulations to Sanjay Kumar Singh, recognising his election as a step forward for Indian wrestling on the global stage. His tenure is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of wrestling across Asia and provide Indian wrestlers with a stronger platform to showcase their talent on the world stage.

Earlier, the WFI successfully conducted selection trials on Saturday at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi, to finalise the Indian squad for the upcoming 2025 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship, which is scheduled to take place in Amman from March 25 to 30.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.